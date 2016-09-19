What If Metallica Played a Whole Step Down?

(Image credit: Mick Hutson/Getty Images)

How can you make Metallica sound heavier? Try dropping the tuning.

The Paranormal Guitar Channel has gifted us with a demonstration of how five classic Metallica tunes would sound in D standard tuning—though it should be noted that some of the group’s songs, such as “The Thing That Should Not Be” and “Sad but True,” are in either drop D or D standard.

The five tracks featured in the video hail from Metallica’s classic years and include “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “Enter Sandman,” “One,” “Seek & Destroy” and “Wherever I May Roam.”

