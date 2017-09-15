The White Buffalo Premieres "Robbery"

(Image credit: Courtesy of Missing Piece Group)

The White Buffalo is slated to release his new album, Darkest Darks, Darkest Lights, on October 6 via Unison Music Group/Thirty Tigers. Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of one of the album's singles, the evocative "Robbery."

"'Robbery,' is like a short film about two maniacs robbing a liquor store and the chaos that ensues," said Jake Smith—the singer/songwriter behind The White Buffalo—of the song.

Darkest Darks, Darkest Lights—Smith's sixth album under The White Buffalo name—is his most expansive effort yet, showing Smith dabbling in new sounds and ideas.

"I normally have a very simple, almost primitive approach to guitar," Smith said. "In writing this album I tried to elevate and expand into riffs and stabs that I was previously blind to. I exclusively played a Taylor 710e on every song.“

You can check out "Robbery" below, and preorder Darkest Darks, Darkest Lightshere.

For more on The White Buffalo, stop by thewhitebuffalo.com.