Whitechapel Premiere"Elitist Ones" Music Video, ReleaseNew Album, 'Mark of the Blade'

Whitechapel have unleashed their sixth full-length, Mark of the Blade, today worldwide via Metal Blade Records. To buy the record in various formats, visit metalblade.com/whitechapel.

In conjunction with Mark of the Blade's release, Whitechapel have launched a new video for the album track "Elitist Ones." Directed and produced by Jim Foster, "Elitist Ones" can be viewed below.

Jim Foster comments: "As fans of Whitechapel, my entire team and I were stoked when Mike Faley (Metal Blade Records) asked me to write a treatment and direct for the band. As a director, my job is always easier when the band is rippin'...and holy shit are these guys RIPPIN'!"

Today also marks the beginning of the annual Warped Tour, which sees Whitechapel join the likes of Atreyu, Bullet For My Valentine, Every Time I Die, Motionless In White, and many more for an extensive summer trek. See below for all dates!

Whitechapel Warped Tour dates

June 24 - Dallas, TX - Gexa Energy Pavilion

June 25 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

June 26 - Houston, TX - NRG Park Main Street Lot

June 27 - New Orleans, LA - Port of New Orleans (Mardi Gras World)

June 29 - Nashville, TN - The Fairgrounds Nashville

June 30 - Atlanta, GA - Aaron's Amphitheater at Lakewood

July 1 - St. Petersburg, FL - Vinoy Park

July 2 - Orlando, FL - Tinker Field

July 3 - West Palm Beach, FL - Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

July 5 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte

July 6 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

July 7 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

July 8 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

July 9 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Amphitheatre

July 10 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

July 11 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 13 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

July 14 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake PAC

July 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - First Niagara Pavilion

July 16 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 17 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Music Center

July 20 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

July 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

July 22 - Detroit, MI - The Palace of Auburn Hills

July 23 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 24 - Shakopee, MN - Canterbury Park

July 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Marcus Amphitheatre

July 27 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 28 - Bonners Spring, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

July 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah State Fairpark

July 31 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center Arena Lot

Aug. 1 - Albuquerque, NM - Balloon Fiesta Park

Aug. 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Salt River Fields

Aug. 5 - San Diego, CA - Qualcomm Stadium Lot

Aug. 6 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 7 - Pomona, CA - Pomona Fairplex

Aug. 9 - Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Aug. 11 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 12 - Auburn, WA - White River

Aug. 13 - Portland, OR - Portland Expo Center

Reunited with producer Mark Lewis (The Black Dahlia Murder, Cannibal Corpse), Whitechapel have redefined who they are and what they are capable of with Mark of the Blade. Kicking off with "The Void," which has a Slayer-esque ferocity that is perfectly suited to the band's three-guitar attack, the songs that follow all leave a distinct impression, and by the time the rich, dark melodies on "Decennium" bring the record to a close, it's impossible to deny the emotional weight brought to bear. Guitarist Alex Wade explains, "At this point in our career and as we grow older, we are taking a more open-minded approach to creating our music, allowing what we think sounds good to evolve naturally, rather than to just write what is expected of us."

Mark of the Blade track-listing

1. The Void

2. Mark of the Blade

3. Elitist Ones

4. Bring Me Home

5. Tremors

6. A Killing Industry

7. Tormented

8. Brotherhood

9. Dwell in the Shadows

10. Venomous

11. Decennium

Whitechapel lineup:

Phil Bozeman - Vocals

Ben Savage - Guitar

Zach Householder - Guitar

Alex Wade - Guitar

Ben Harclerode - Drums

Gabe Crisp - Bass

Whitechapel online:

http://www.whitechapelband.com

http://www.metalblade.com/whitechapel