Whitechapel Premiere"Elitist Ones" Music Video, ReleaseNew Album, 'Mark of the Blade'

Whitechapel have unleashed their sixth full-length, Mark of the Blade, today worldwide via Metal Blade Records. To buy the record in various formats, visit metalblade.com/whitechapel.
In conjunction with Mark of the Blade's release, Whitechapel have launched a new video for the album track "Elitist Ones." Directed and produced by Jim Foster, "Elitist Ones" can be viewed below.
Jim Foster comments: "As fans of Whitechapel, my entire team and I were stoked when Mike Faley (Metal Blade Records) asked me to write a treatment and direct for the band. As a director, my job is always easier when the band is rippin'...and holy shit are these guys RIPPIN'!"
Today also marks the beginning of the annual Warped Tour, which sees Whitechapel join the likes of Atreyu, Bullet For My Valentine, Every Time I Die, Motionless In White, and many more for an extensive summer trek. See below for all dates!
Whitechapel Warped Tour dates
June 24 - Dallas, TX - Gexa Energy Pavilion
June 25 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
June 26 - Houston, TX - NRG Park Main Street Lot
June 27 - New Orleans, LA - Port of New Orleans (Mardi Gras World)
June 29 - Nashville, TN - The Fairgrounds Nashville
June 30 - Atlanta, GA - Aaron's Amphitheater at Lakewood
July 1 - St. Petersburg, FL - Vinoy Park
July 2 - Orlando, FL - Tinker Field
July 3 - West Palm Beach, FL - Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
July 5 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte
July 6 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
July 7 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater
July 8 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
July 9 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Amphitheatre
July 10 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre
July 11 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
July 13 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
July 14 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake PAC
July 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - First Niagara Pavilion
July 16 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 17 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
July 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Music Center
July 20 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
July 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
July 22 - Detroit, MI - The Palace of Auburn Hills
July 23 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 24 - Shakopee, MN - Canterbury Park
July 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Marcus Amphitheatre
July 27 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 28 - Bonners Spring, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
July 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah State Fairpark
July 31 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center Arena Lot
Aug. 1 - Albuquerque, NM - Balloon Fiesta Park
Aug. 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Salt River Fields
Aug. 5 - San Diego, CA - Qualcomm Stadium Lot
Aug. 6 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 7 - Pomona, CA - Pomona Fairplex
Aug. 9 - Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Aug. 11 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug. 12 - Auburn, WA - White River
Aug. 13 - Portland, OR - Portland Expo Center
Reunited with producer Mark Lewis (The Black Dahlia Murder, Cannibal Corpse), Whitechapel have redefined who they are and what they are capable of with Mark of the Blade. Kicking off with "The Void," which has a Slayer-esque ferocity that is perfectly suited to the band's three-guitar attack, the songs that follow all leave a distinct impression, and by the time the rich, dark melodies on "Decennium" bring the record to a close, it's impossible to deny the emotional weight brought to bear. Guitarist Alex Wade explains, "At this point in our career and as we grow older, we are taking a more open-minded approach to creating our music, allowing what we think sounds good to evolve naturally, rather than to just write what is expected of us."
Mark of the Blade track-listing
1. The Void
2. Mark of the Blade
3. Elitist Ones
4. Bring Me Home
5. Tremors
6. A Killing Industry
7. Tormented
8. Brotherhood
9. Dwell in the Shadows
10. Venomous
11. Decennium
Whitechapel lineup:
Phil Bozeman - Vocals
Ben Savage - Guitar
Zach Householder - Guitar
Alex Wade - Guitar
Ben Harclerode - Drums
Gabe Crisp - Bass
