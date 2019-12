Whitechapel's Alex and Zach stopped by the Guitar World studios in New York City to play along to "The Saw Is the Law," a track off their 2014 album, Our Endless War.

You can check out the video below.

Whitechapel have just released a new album, Mark of the Blade, which is available now.

For more about Whitechapel, visit whitechapelband.com.