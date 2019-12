In the just-posted video below, Whitechapel guitarist Zach Householder plays and discusses his DiMarzio D Activator 7 Bridge and D Activator 7 Neck pickups.

Both pickups happen to live in his ESP signature-model guitar.

In the clip, Householder also discusses the new Whitechapel album, Our Endless War.

For more about DiMarzio, visit dimarzio.com. For more about Whitechapel, check out whitechapelband.com.