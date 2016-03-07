Wife of Eagles Co-Founder Randy Meisner Found Dead

(Image credit: Richard E. Aaron/Getty Images)

According to multiple news sources, Lana Rae Meisner, 63, the wife of Randy Meisner, a founding member of the Eagles, was found shot to death at the couple’s home in Studio City, California, Sunday (March 6).

It is still unclear how Lana Rae was killed.

According to RadarOnline, Randy Meisner told police his wife was shot by accident as she searched for something in a closet at their home.

“Randy seemed to be in shock,” Page Six adds, “and wasn’t even able to acknowledge that Lana Rae was dead from a gunshot wound.”

Law enforcement had been to the Meisner home earlier that evening; Lana Rae allegedly called 911 to report a domestic-violence incident, according to TMZ, which adds that she accused the founding Eagles bassist of “acting erratically.” About an hour and a half later, Randy Meisner called to say his wife had gone into another room when he heard a shot, according to multiple sources.

RadarOnline also has quoted an unnamed law-enforcement source. According to him/her, Meisner told the police his wife “was stumbling around, looking for something in a closet where there were two guns. She was looking for something in the hall closet, and Randy told cops one of the guns was falling and in the process, Lana Rae caught it and it ended up blowing her head apart.”

UPDATE: TMZ reports that Meiser has been cleared in the shooting death of his wife.

FROM TMZ:LAPD detectives have concluded she accidentally shot herself. It seems weird, because police say she was "moving a rifle that was stored inside the closet" when it accidentally went off. It's odd as to why she'd be "moving" a rifle less than two hours after calling 911, reporting domestic violence. Law enforcement sources say the gun discharged inside the soft gun case, and the trajectory of the bullet was enough for cops to conclude Randy was not involved.

Meisner quit the Eagles in 1977. He was known for his incredibly high singing voice, which graces several Eagles tracks, including "Take It to the Limit." Meisner wrote the song with Don Henley and Glenn Frey, who died in January at age 67. Meisner was replaced in the Eagles by Timothy B. Schmit.