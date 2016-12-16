Guitarist Yasi Hofer Premieres New Song, "Cosmic Stars"

(Image credit: Matt Bischof)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Cosmic Stars," a new song by guitarist Yasi Hofer.

The track is from She Rocks, Vol. 1, a rocking new collection of tunes by a slew of kick-ass guitar goddesses, including Hofer,Lita Ford (with Lez Zeppelin), Sarah Longfield, Orianthi and Nita Strauss.

It'll be released January 20 via Steve Vai’s Favored Nations label in cooperation with the Women’s International Music Network, hosts of the annual She Rocks Awards, which take place every year at the Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

Former Guitar World editor Brad Tolinski is the album's producer—and Vai is the executive producer.

"I first met Yasi when she was a teenager, and it was obvious she had a deep connection and passion for the guitar," Vai said. "Through the years I’ve watched her playing evolve exponentially, and ["Cosmic Stars"] is a culmination of her gifts and passion. We are all thrilled beyond beyond with the way this whole record came out and are honored to be supporting the vital, and inexorable march of the evolution of female guitar players. Enjoy!"

She Rocks, Vol. 1 also features tracks by Gretchen Menn, Yvette Young, Kat Dyson, Jennifer Batten, Steph Paynes and Nili Brosh. You can see a complete track list below and preorder it now via iTunes.

By the way, Hofer is releasing a new album of her own—Faith—on January 13, performing at the She Rocks Awards on January 20 and kicking off a European tour on January 28.

Find out more about Yasi and Faith at yasihofer.com, and follow her on Facebook.

She Rocks, Vol. 1 Track List:

1. Orianthi – “Transmogrify”

2. Yasi Hofer – “Cosmic Stars”

3. Kat Dyson – “U Know What I Like”

4. Sarah Longfield – “The Taxi Time Travel Task Force”

5. Lita Ford w/Lez Zeppelin – “The Lemon Song”

6. Jennifer Batten – “In the Aftermath”

7. Nita Strauss – “Pandemonium”

8. Steph Paynes – “The Sun at Her Eastern Gate”

9. Nili Brosh – “A Matter of Perception”

10. Gretchen Menn – “Scrap Metal”

11. Yvette Young – “Hydra”