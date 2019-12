Here's a quick flashback to June 10, 2013, when Zakk Wylde performed with the Les Paul Trio at New York City's Iridium.

The clip, which was shot as part of the Front and Center series on PBS, finds Wylde tearing through Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)" on acoustic guitar.

He's backed by the late Les Paul's backing band, which features Lou Pallo (guitar), Nicki Parrott (bass), John Colianni (piano) and Anton Fig (drums).