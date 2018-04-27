Zakk Wylde, Paul Gilbert, Orianthi, Phil X, Richie Kotzen, Tak Matsumoto, George Lynch and More Team Up for 'Disney Super Guitar'

A new instrumental album of hard-rock covers of classic Disney songs, Disney Super Guitar, has been announced, and it features a jaw-dropping team of world-class guitarists.

Zakk Wylde, Paul Gilbert, Orianthi, Phil X, Richie Kotzen, Tak Matsumoto, George Lynch, Mike Orlando, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal and Jeff Watson all contribute to the album, which will be released today via Walt Disney Records.

Each track on Disney Super Guitar features a backing band comprised of guitarist John Bruno, drummer B.J. Zampa, bassist Chris Vescera and keyboardist Michael Vescera, who co-produced the record with the album’s mastermind, producer Death-Rider.

The guitar virtuosos on Disney Super Guitar enjoyed re-imagining famous Disney tunes in their own ways. For example, Zakk Wylde gave "Beauty and the Beast" a brutal metal touch. "Originally, it was a beautiful, dreamy piece," Wylde said in a press release. "Now, it’s a cruel nightmare. I take pride in that."

"Everyone knows this beautiful melody, and I tried to express it in my own way," said Tak Matsumoto, who tackled “When You Wish Upon a Star." "I am so honored to be a part of this album," he continued. "I hope you enjoy the guitar sound from Fujiyama country!"

On "Hellfire," George Lynch adhered to the contours of the original, while adventuring off into his own territory in a number of places. "I mixed in everything from Roy Buchanan and Jeff Beck tricks to pick swipes and vibrato-bar moves," Lynch said. "I threw in everything but the kitchen sink."

Meanwhile, Paul Gilbert decided to craft an electric version of "Under the Sea." "To create an under-the-sea sound, I operated my wah-wah pedal as quickly as possible while playing my guitar parts," he said. You can listen to Gilbert's cover, and the album's full tracklist, below.

Disney Super Guitar Tracklist:

1. Zakk Wylde - Beauty and the Beast [Beauty and the Beast]

2. Paul Gilbert - Under the Sea [The Little Mermaid]

3. Tak Matsumoto - When You Wish Upon a Star [Pinocchio]

4. Mike Orlando - A Whole New World [Aladdin]

5. Orianthi - Someday My Prince Will Come [Snow White and the Seven Dwarves]

6. George Lynch - Hellfire [The Hunchback of Notre Dame]

7. Richie Kotzen - Can You Feel the Love Tonight [Lion King]

8. Jeff Watson - Colors of the Wind [Pocahontas]

9. Phil X - Chim Chim Cher-ee [Mary Poppins]

10. Ron Thal - Reflection [Mulan]