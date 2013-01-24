Zakk Wylde, Scott Ian, Lita Ford to Honor Dee Snider at Revolver/Guitar World Rock & Roll Roast

Get ready! Guitar World and Revolver's Rock & Roll Roast of Dee Snider takes place tonight, January 24, at the Grove in Anaheim, California.

The Twisted Sister frontman, and this year's venerable Roast honoree, was recently named one of the 100 greatest living rock stars by Revolver magazine.

The event, which is sponsored by Epiphone and Monster Energy Drink, is one of the highlights of the 2013 Winter NAMM weekend. However, unlike the NAMM Show, the Roast is open to the public, and it will air live on AXS TV at 9 p.m. PST (midnight EST).

Check your local listings for AXS TV, and follow it all live on Twitter at #DEEROAST.

Roastmaster Penn Jillette and other luminaries such as last year’s Roast honoree Zakk Wylde, Anthrax’s Scott Ian, Lita Ford, WWE legend Mick Foley and That Metal Show host Eddie Trunk, plus comedy and roast veterans Jim Norton, Craig Gass, Jim Florentine and others will take aim at the singer and reality-TV icon, best known for his outspoken personality, golden locks and appearances on The Celebrity Apprentice. Jose Mangin (of Sirius/XM and Headbanger’s Ball fame) will be on hand to serve as the evening’s DJ.

Says Snider: "Roasters, remember: P.A.M.F. Payback’s A Mutha F**ker!”

Says Rock & Roll Roast Executive Producer Josh Bernstein: “They say you only roast the ones you love, but with Dee Snider, we’ll be making an exception.”

A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares, a nonprofit organization of The Recording Academy that provides emergency financial assistance and addiction recovery resources to music people in need.

Never setting his limits, Snider has taken on the role of film producer, actor, voiceover artist, political advocate and, most recently, Broadway star with his run in the hit musical Rock of Ages. His autobiography, Shut Up and Give Me the Mic, was released in the summer of 2012, and Dee returns to the small screen in March 2013 as part of the cast of All-Star Celebrity Apprentice.

