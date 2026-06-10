August 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more
Starring three legendary guitars, plus Joe Bonamassa, Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr, Guthrie Govan, Spiritbox's Mike Stringer and more
These videos represent the bonus content for the stupendously amazing August 2026 issue of Guitar World, also known as that eye-catching yellow one with the random Fender Blacktop Baritone Telecaster on the cover.
For the tabs that go with the top four videos on this page – as well as interviews from the issue (including the Doobie Brothers, Mike Campbell, Marty Stuart, John 5, John Osborne, Chris Poland, Kurt Vile, Kingfish and Keith Urban, plus six gear reviews, three song transcriptions, Lost Classics, Cover Models and Power Tools, pick up the new issue (starting June 16, 2026) on newsstands.
Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.
This month's bonus videos
Yes, it's time for bonus videos from the Guitar World gang. Enjoy some Guthrie Govan and other lovely stuff that has all the cool kids buzzing down at the soda fountain!
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.