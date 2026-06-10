August 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more

These videos represent the bonus content for the stupendously amazing August 2026 issue of Guitar World, also known as that eye-catching yellow one with the random Fender Blacktop Baritone Telecaster on the cover.



For the tabs that go with the top four videos on this page – as well as interviews from the issue (including the Doobie Brothers, Mike Campbell, Marty Stuart, John 5, John Osborne, Chris Poland, Kurt Vile, Kingfish and Keith Urban, plus six gear reviews, three song transcriptions, Lost Classics, Cover Models and Power Tools, pick up the new issue (starting June 16, 2026) on newsstands.



Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.

Joe Bonamassa: Varying your note attacks to present a broader guitar “voice” - YouTube Watch On

Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr: Crafting a “song within a song” guitar solo - YouTube Watch On

Spiritbox's Mike Stringer: Exploring atonal chord voicings - YouTube Watch On

Corey Congilio: Using Mixolydian triad arpeggios to inspire soloing ideas - YouTube Watch On

This month's bonus videos

Yes, it's time for bonus videos from the Guitar World gang. Enjoy some Guthrie Govan and other lovely stuff that has all the cool kids buzzing down at the soda fountain!

Guthrie Govan raves about him. Giacomo Turra ripped him off | Jack Gardiner interview - YouTube Watch On

Three legendary guitars from music history | Eddie, Ace, and Johnny Cash - YouTube Watch On

The neat trick behind Wild Horses and Comfortably Numb: Nashville Tuning explained - YouTube Watch On

Creating tracks with the NUX Dual Loop Stereo — deep dive & demo - YouTube Watch On

These two guitarists play "wrong" and it sounds incredible | Hail The Sun - YouTube Watch On