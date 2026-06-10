August 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more

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Starring three legendary guitars, plus Joe Bonamassa, Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr, Guthrie Govan, Spiritbox's Mike Stringer and more

August 2026
(Image credit: Simon Lees)

These videos represent the bonus content for the stupendously amazing August 2026 issue of Guitar World, also known as that eye-catching yellow one with the random Fender Blacktop Baritone Telecaster on the cover.

For the tabs that go with the top four videos on this page – as well as interviews from the issue (including the Doobie Brothers, Mike Campbell, Marty Stuart, John 5, John Osborne, Chris Poland, Kurt Vile, Kingfish and Keith Urban, plus six gear reviews, three song transcriptions, Lost Classics, Cover Models and Power Tools, pick up the new issue (starting June 16, 2026) on newsstands.

Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.

Joe Bonamassa: Varying your note attacks to present a broader guitar “voice” - YouTube Joe Bonamassa: Varying your note attacks to present a broader guitar “voice” - YouTube
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Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr: Crafting a “song within a song” guitar solo - YouTube Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr: Crafting a “song within a song” guitar solo - YouTube
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Spiritbox's Mike Stringer: Exploring atonal chord voicings - YouTube Spiritbox's Mike Stringer: Exploring atonal chord voicings - YouTube
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Corey Congilio: Using Mixolydian triad arpeggios to inspire soloing ideas - YouTube Corey Congilio: Using Mixolydian triad arpeggios to inspire soloing ideas - YouTube
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This month's bonus videos

Yes, it's time for bonus videos from the Guitar World gang. Enjoy some Guthrie Govan and other lovely stuff that has all the cool kids buzzing down at the soda fountain!

Guthrie Govan raves about him. Giacomo Turra ripped him off | Jack Gardiner interview - YouTube Guthrie Govan raves about him. Giacomo Turra ripped him off | Jack Gardiner interview - YouTube
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Three legendary guitars from music history | Eddie, Ace, and Johnny Cash - YouTube Three legendary guitars from music history | Eddie, Ace, and Johnny Cash - YouTube
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The neat trick behind Wild Horses and Comfortably Numb: Nashville Tuning explained - YouTube The neat trick behind Wild Horses and Comfortably Numb: Nashville Tuning explained - YouTube
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Creating tracks with the NUX Dual Loop Stereo — deep dive & demo - YouTube Creating tracks with the NUX Dual Loop Stereo — deep dive & demo - YouTube
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These two guitarists play "wrong" and it sounds incredible | Hail The Sun - YouTube These two guitarists play
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Damian Fanelli
Damian Fanelli
Editor-in-Chief, Guitar World

Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.

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