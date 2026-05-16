“We once came close to an Angine de Poitrine tribute guitar. This might be the next best thing…” All the guitar gear that caught my eye this week – including a Sting-approved limited-edition Fender

Hello, and welcome to Guitar World’s weekly gear round-up, your one-stop-shop for keeping up to date with what’s been happening in the big wide world of guitar gear over the past seven days.

From new electric guitars to amp modeler updates, the guitar industry is never short of fresh releases, and it can sometimes be hard to stay in the loop with every new launch.

To make things a little easier, we’ve put together an essential must-read guide that will cover the major releases, the boutique drops, and everything in between.

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Last week was an absolutely avalanche of new gear, but things have been comparatively quiet over the past seven days. That's not to say there haven't been a few eye-catching drops and unexpected drops, though. Remember to vote for your favorite new release in the poll below...

Gibson 50s and 60s ES-335

(Image credit: Gibson)

Who doesn't love an ES-335? They are the ultimate Gibson workhorse, favored by jazz aficionados, rock 'n' roll heavyweights, indie heroes. There's nothing a well-tuned ES-335 can't do (even metal, at a push).

That's why news of the newly restructured ES-335 line from Gibson will come be welcomed by many. Now, the brand has streamlined its semi-hollow production by launching '50s and '60s models, each of which subscribe to the specs and styles of the appropriate decades.

The '50s model has dot inlays, a Rounded C neck, Kulson tuners and Custombucker pickups. The '60s version, meanwhile, offers small block inlays, Grover tuners and a SlimTaper neck, as well as T-Type humbuckers.

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The best part? The '60s model is available in Dark Walnut. That thing is simply sensational. It might be the best-looking ES-335 out there at the moment.

Fender x Pac-Man Telecaster

(Image credit: Fender)

Another week, another unsuspected collaboration between Fender and a pop culture phenomenon. In the past, we've seen Fender work with Godzilla, Final Fantasy, Monster Hunter and Fortnite for a series of special releases. This one might just take the cake.

It was a bit of a jump scare when I loaded up the Fender website this morning. I had to rub my eyes and scratch my head. A Fender x Pac Man Player II Telecaster. Was I dreaming? No, this thing is real. And it absolutely rocks.

The Pac Man artwork has been pristinely printed onto the body of the Player II Tele, complete with all the retro goodness you'd want from a guitar etched with 1980s arcade nostalgia.

Usually, I can't image seeing these sorts of collab guitars on stage – except, perhaps, for that gorgeous Final Fantasy one. I'd have absolutely no hesitation playing this one live, though. And neither would Sting, apparently.

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Gretsch Electromatic Jet and CVT baritone

Loathe Introduces The New Electromatic Baritone CVT & Jet | Gretsch Guitars - YouTube Watch On

My standout Gretsch guitars of the past few years have been the Jack Antonoff Princess signature and the CVT – both of which are loose revivals of the cult classic Corvette model from the 1960s. A killer double-cut that looks and sounds like the bees knees, the Corvette is finally getting its dues after decades away from the Gretsch lineup – and I couldn't be more thrilled.

So imagine my excitement when Gretsch announced it'd be brining out a baritone version of the CVT. Cool, right? It's been launched alongside an Electromatic Jet baritone, but it's the CVT that steals the spotlight here.

Eastwood Microtonal Doubleneck 4/6

(Image credit: Eastwood Guitars)

If you've been anywhere near the internet recently, you've probably heard of Angine de Poitrine' The anonymous microtonal wizards have been absolutely everywhere since their KEXP live session went viral and damn near broke the internet. Now you can't load up Instagram without seeing them.

But behind the papier mache heads and bizarre alien backstory is a band that can seriously shred. Just ask GW's very own Michael Astley-Brown, who saw them play live this week.

At the heart of Angine de Poitrine's inimitable style is an oddball double-neck guitar/bass, which features that ubiquitous microtonal fretboard that the guitarist (who is called Khn, of course) wields with such ferocity.

Now, Eastwood has brought that guitar to the masses via its own Microtonal Doubleneck 4/6. Launched as a Guitstarter campaign, the project raised 233% of its fundraising target to put it into production. People are clearly pining for this kind of guitar.

What's even more interesting is that Eastwood once collab'd with the luthier of the original, Raphaël Le Breton, on a potential signature/tribute model. That fell through, but at least now we have the next best thing...

Graph Tech 3x1 String Retainer

(Image credit: Graph Tech)

Graph Tech has rolled out a potentially game-changing string retainer that it says represents a breakthrough in enhanced guitar performance. The 3x1 design – available in TUSQ and TUSQ XL materials – supports G, B and E strings simultaneously, reducing the number of holes required in the headstock and optimizing string angles for superior playability.

It looks like a small accessory, but Graph Tech insists it could make a huge difference on your guitar. It promises maximum vibration transfer for richer responsiveness, optimal tension and sustain, solid tuning stability and a permanently lubricated performance for longer-lasting performance. Wouldn't mind one of these on my Strat...

Marshall x Jimi Hendrix 60th Limited Edition Gear Drop

Zach Person Explores All Things Hendrix | 1959JMH & Fuzzface Demo | Marshall - YouTube Watch On

Marshall is celebrating 60 years since Jimi Hendrix first plugged into one of its amps with a special-edition launch that comprises a super-psychedelic head, cab and Fuzz Face pedal. They all pay homage to Hendrix's sound and style, with the Fuzz Face in particular utilizing BC183 silicon transistors for a more aggressive snarl a la Hendrix at Isle of Wight in 1970.

They came with a hefty price tag – the bundle was priced at $4,999.99 – but it's already sold out. That's the power of Hendrix for you...

JAM Pedals Tube Dreamer MK2

Tubedreamer mk.2 | 20 Years Later - YouTube Watch On

My JAM Pedals Eureka fuzz is probably my favorite pedal at the moment, having recently been re-introduced back into my signal chain after a brief hiatus. I was foolish for leaving it out for so long, because JAM Pedals sound so darn good – and the new Tube Dreamer MK2 looks to be no exception.

It is, of course, a Tube Screamer clone, but the MK2 version arrives 20 years of JAM's first effort with an improved low-gain resolution for more usable drive tones, a three-diode asymmetrical clipping stage for better touch sensitivity, and a new dedicated High Gain footswitch for additional stacking. The ultimate Tube Screamer clone? Possibly.