Down and Dirty with G. Love: Open Tunings

The last two blogs have been dedicated to some of the great slide guitar players past and present who have influenced me over the years. This week I thought it could be helpful to show y'all some of the tunings that these players use.

Open tunings present a myriad of possibilities to achieve unique and original sounds. Try the ones in my video, create your own or Google open tunings. There are endless possibilities here. Remember, be original; that's the key to success as a player and a performer.

Get down and dirty y'all!

G

G. Love, aka Garrett Dutton, has been the front man and founder of the alternative hip-hop blues group G. Love & Special Sauce since their inception in 1993. Widely known for his upbeat hits "Cold Beverage," "Baby's Got Sauce" and "Hot Cookin'," G. Love returned to his blues and country roots on his latest release, Fixin' To Die (Amazon, iTunes), produced by Scott and Seth Avett. A road dog if one ever existed, G. Love performs roughly 125 shows a year all over the world including Australia, Japan, Brazil, UK, Canada and the U.S. G. Love teamed up with Gretsch to create his own signature model, the Gretsch G. Love Signature Electromatic Corvette, which features a pair of TV Jones® Power'Tron™ pickups, deluxe mini-precision tuners and a cool Phili-green color scheme with competition stripe that would make ANYONE from Philadelphia proud! Check it out here.