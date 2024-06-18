How to choose the right guitar cable: from length and connector considerations, to whether you should build your own, here’s everything you need to know

By
published

We've played enough bad cables to know what we're talking about – now you can plug and play with confidence using our guide

Man wearing a guitar holding a messy guitar cable in his hands
(Image credit: Getty Images/Westend61)

Let’s be honest, choosing the right guitar cable is probably the most boring part of putting together your rig. Just grab the first one you see, maybe pick a cool color, and get playing, right? Well, hold fire! While a cable might not be the most interesting part of your set-up, it’s arguably the most crucial. No cable, no amplified sound; so it's important to consider which one is right for your needs.

If you’ve never considered which cable is best, you’re not alone – even veteran guitarists may never have taken time to mull over what makes a cable good or bad for them. But with this guide we can help you make a confident choice.

You can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing guitar products so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Connor Godfrey
Connor Godfrey

Connor is a contributor to Guitar World and MusicRadar. Having been a guitarist since the age of 10, he's played bass and guitar in bands across the South West of England. He has a background in audio engineering, having worked in some of the UK’s best studios including Rockfield and Invada, and has a passion for recording guitar. He is always keen to discover the greatest gear for capturing tone, be that microphones, audio interfaces or cab simulators.