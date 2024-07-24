“A fretboard with a flatter radius makes it easier to enjoy a low action with buzz‑free bends”: You should never underestimate the impact of fretboard radius – it dramatically affects the way your guitar plays

By
( )
published

Crucial to playing feel, radius applies to strings as well as fretboards – we explore the different ways it impacts the feel of your guitar

Closeup of a fretboard on a Fender Noventa Telecaster
(Image credit: Future)

The earliest guitar-like instruments probably had flat fretboards, but these days pretty much every guitar has a curved ’board. We’re not talking about an up-bow or back-bow, but rather the curve that joins both edges of the fretboard with its highest point all along the centre line of the neck.

If you’re wondering why a fretboard radius is generally preferred, try forming an imaginary barre chord with your fretting hand and you’ll probably see that your index finger is slightly curved. Now grab your guitar and try barring across all six strings using your index finger alone and you may notice that the D and G strings are the ones least likely to play cleanly. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Huw Price
Huw Price

Huw started out in recording studios, working as a sound engineer and producer for David Bowie, Primal Scream, Ian Dury, Fad Gadget, My Bloody Valentine, Cardinal Black and many others. His book, Recording Guitar & Bass, was published in 2002 and a freelance career in journalism soon followed. He has written reviews, interviews, workshop and technical articles for Guitarist, Guitar Magazine, Guitar Player, Acoustic Magazine, Guitar Buyer and Music Tech. He has also contributed to several books, including The Tube Amp Book by Aspen Pittman. Huw builds and maintains guitars and amplifiers for clients, and specializes in vintage restoration. He provides consultancy services for equipment manufacturers and can, occasionally, be lured back into the studio.