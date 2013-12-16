Guitar World Staff Picks: Brad Tolinski's Top 10 Albums of 2013

They say Christmas and New Year's are the worst times for people grappling with depression.

I know thinking about the state of music in 2013 certainly hasn’t helped my state of mind. Bad pop is so pervasive in our culture that even if you want to avoid cornball showbiz garbage like Miley Cyrus, The Voice, Imagine Dragons and the preposterously pitch-corrected mewlings of Katy Perry, it’s damn near impossible.

Despite the Orwellian take down of our culture (Actually, I think Big Brother would have better taste), there was interesting music being made.

Here are a few things I liked — but don’t expect to see any of it on the MTV Music Awards soon.