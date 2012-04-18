Insomnium Tour Blog: Cardiff — "When It Rains, It Pours Like Hell ..."

April 16, 2012

CARDIFF — First shows are always the hardest ones, and Cardiff was no exception to this rule. To start, our rental gear was not up to par. Setting up the stage also took extra time and as a result, we did not have time to do sound-check, or even test that our rental equipment worked. Bad mistake. I ended up playing a whole set with crunch tone as I could not get the gain channel to work. Despite the odds, we powered through our set and the Welsh audience was great.

For some reason, we did not get either proper catering or any hot food. The provided 15 bottles of beer were consumed within the first hour by the thirsty Finnish horde. Luckily, we found a shop nearby and were able to stock up on some beverages.

This is it folks, living the rock 'n roll dream. It's far from glamorous. It's a tough job where money is scarce. Bands work for decades by travelling through hundreds of parking lots just to be able to live on minimum wage. We are lucky to do this as a "hobby," without too much pressure from the economic side of things.

Nevertheless, there are moments when you question your motives: Why on Earth am I changing the comfort of home to life on road? Luckily, all days are not as bleak as today. Most often, everything runs nicely and shows are good. You also need to appreciate all of the small milestones you take. Nothing happens overnight — and remember not to take everything so seriously. Cheap red wine does miracles. Ilon kautta, kippis!

Insomnium are on the road right now with Paradise Lost in the U.K. The full list of dates can be found here, and you can pick up their new album, One For Sorrow on iTunes now.