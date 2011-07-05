The Jimmy Page Website Mystery

Over the last few years, years I’ve had the pleasure of speaking with Led Zeppelin’s great guitar legend, Jimmy Page, on several occasions.

I’ve conducted a couple of interviews regarding the exquisite limited-edition book of photographs he compiled for Genesis Publications, and more recently, Guitar World helped edit the transcriptions for Alfred Publishing’s meticulously definitive authentic Led Zeppelin songbook series.

Each time I’d speak with Page, he’d mention in passing that he was working on a new website that would offer “all kinds of interesting things.” When pressed for details, he’d politely wave me off.

I’d almost forgotten about the entire matter until about a week ago when a Facebook friend and fellow Zep fan, Bill McCue, told me to type in www.jimmypage.com. In seconds, up popped a pouring hourglass positioned next to an ominous Roman numeral.

Each day since then, the number has become one less, counting down to what I would imagine is the launch of the site.

I’ve made a few attempts to reach out to Page’s people, but they seem determined to keep the site’s contents a mystery, which is fine by me. I like a good mystery, and this one looks like it could be fun.

Go check it out for yourself. It’s only a matter of days before, like the song says, “all will be revealed.”

Brad Tolinski is the editor-in-chief of Guitar World.