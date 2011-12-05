The Oil Slick: Garage Rock Tunes to Knock You Out of Your Christmas Carol Rut

Stock up on the booze and Google Grandma's number -- it's holiday season again.

Nothing wrong with settling down with a rum and eggnog and seeing the family members whose calls you forgot to screen, but this celebrated season also has a dark side.

Yes, along with the snow, ice and awkward family gatherings, the holidays also blare “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and “Baby (It's Cold Outside)” everywhere: malls, TV commercials, even your car isn't safe.

Soon enough, your life resembles one big Hallmark commercial.

With the season starting earlier and earlier, it's time to fight back. Here are a few songs to knock you out of the Christmas carol rut:

The Parlor Mob –- "The Beginning"

A song about reinvention and change, topics that go against the very idea of songs that have been sung and played for decades. “The Beginning” can bust a holiday funk and inspire change at the same time. With a call to try something new and one hell of a guitar breakdown around the 4:00 mark (plus the absence of snowflakes or deer), what's not to like?

NOFX –- "The Agony of Victory"

A call to arms for those who aren't interested in having the best stuff or the brightest Christmas lights on the block, this song is a great pick-me-up for those who can't find the appeal in shopping or hanging lights. It's also extremely catchy and a great way to get “The 12 days of Christmas” out of your head.

Wolfmother -– "Vagabond"

These Aussies know a thing or two about rocking out, and “Vagabond” is a prime example. This is the perfect season to hear a song celebrating the freedom of striking out on your own, instead of one in which the singer is trying to convince a girl that it's way too cold outside for her to leave.