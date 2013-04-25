The Oil Slick: Unique Ways Bands Have Called it Quits

Punk/glam/rock band My Chemical Romance calling it quits this month. It served as a sad reminder that eventually the music will stop for every band.

However, the means to that end can be something of a tricky place to pin down. A band is a continuously evolving organism, with tour dates on top of record deals on top of label promises to fulfill at all times. With such a busy schedule, it's amazing any of them find the time to quit properly.

Here are three bands who found unique ways to ride into the sunset:

01. Rocket From The Crypt

A band known for their intense live shows threw themselves one heck of a farewell bash. When the band decided to go their separate ways in 2005, they decided to play one last show; on Halloween in their hometown of San Diego. The only thing they could have done better was film the whole thing and put it out as a DVD. So that's what they did.

Happily, the band has announced a reunion. It still doesn't diminish party they threw for their first disbanding.

02. Kyuss

As a group with a rabid following and lots of indie credibility, Kyuss avoided breaking up and chose instead to evolve. After releasing several albums, the band used a split EP to transform into the seminal rock band Queens of the Stone Age.

Although some former Kyuss members have dropped in and out of the band throughout the years, Josh Homme remains the driving force. Not so much a breakup as a break out.

03. The White Stripes

Of course, the duo of Jack and Meg White hadn't recorded any new material since 2007, so when the group released a letter in 2011 telling fans that the end had come, the writing had been on the wall for some time.

To soften the blow was a live DVD box set, a semi-documentary and a letter that swore to "preserve what is beautiful and special about the band" that only left people wanting more.

John Grimley writes The Oil Slick, GuitarWorld.com's garage-rock blog.