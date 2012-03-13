Photo Gallery: Richmond Dorchester Guitar With Bigsby

Check out the photo gallery of the very light, cool-looking and cool-sounding Richmond Dorchester With Bigsby electric guitar in Solid Cream HG finish.

Richmond is one of several subdivisions of Godin Guitars, a Canadian manufacturer, and these Richmond models are made in Quebec, Canada.

The Dorchester also comes with a chrome roller bridge with a fixed tailpiece, but the Bigsby B50 vibrato, combined with the Rickenbacker-meets-Mosrite vibe of the body, completes the retro picture rather nicely. Note that the Bigsby B5 and B50 models are almost indistinguishable, but the Dorchester features a B50.

From the folks at Richmond:

The Dorchester gets sonic versatility and vintage flare with the addition of the Bigsby Tremolo bridge on select models that include the Natural HG and Solid Cream HG finishes.

This Tone Giant features a 25 ½-inch scale, two Lace Alumitone humbucker pickups housed in a double cutaway chambered body with a silver leaf maple center and poplar wings. The pickups are controlled by separate volume and tone knobs, along with a four-way switch that allows you to select between various sounds, including the first position, which enables the neck and bridge to be in-series, giving the player a fatter tone and more output.

The Dorchester's bolt-on rock maple neck features the worn-in feel of an Ergocut rosewood fingerboard for a comfortable playing experience. It is finished off with high-ratio tuning machines, a chrome roller bridge with Bigsby tremolo, a black extended pickguard and truss rod cover with matching black binding on the back.

