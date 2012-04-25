Rock Stars: Guitar World Horoscopes, Week of April 23, 2012

Is this the right time to record the rock opera you've been putting off? Should you join that death-metal-bluegrass band? Check in every week with Margaret Santangelo's Rock Stars column.

ARIES: This is a week of breakthroughs on many fronts, Aries. Mars, your ruling planet, is finally direct in Virgo, meaning that a project that has been in a holding pattern is finally moving, and accelerating quickly. Mercury enters Aries on Monday and teams up with Uranus this weekend, highlighting collaboration and cooperation. The Sun in Taurus brings calm to financial chaos if, and only if, you allow an expert or trusted professional to take the reins and manage the madness.

TAURUS: The Sun entered Taurus recently, infusing you with energy and inspiration to make a major push forward with long-standing career goals. A dark obsession with past memories and experiences may be preventing you from moving forward with your life, especially a budding romance. This week, work towards breaking free from the cycle of guilt, resentment and recriminations that has been plaguing you emotionally and spiritually.

GEMINI: You are in your monthly power phase now as the moon transits your Sun sign, Gemini. Your natural communication ability is stimulated, inspiring you with innovative, albeit, off-the-wall ideas, most likely regarding how to move a collaborative effort forward. Geminis never need an excuse to party, and this week is no exception. Socializing is especially lucky this week. Through a chance encounter, you may meet that perfect drummer, booking agent, or other professional connection for whom you have been searching.

CANCER: Events seemingly completely out of your control have been rocking Cancer’s boat big time lately. Despite your belief that the circumstances turning your life upside down are beyond your power, you actually do have control over one aspect of the current insanity: how you react and respond to it. When you are overwhelmed, retreating into your shell and isolating is not your best course of action. Ask for help when you need it -- you do not have to contend with the madness alone.

LEO: Your life has been a balancing act for months; it seems like every time you move two steps forward, the universe pushes you three steps back. This week it is time to summons that Leonine courage to face your deepest fears in order to push back at cosmic forces threatening to trap you into a corner. Tap into your insight and intuition for answers when your logic and rationality refuse to produce answers.

VIRGO: With Mars finally direct in your sign things are moving faster than ever now and it may be difficult to keep track of what’s what or who’s who. If you are having trouble making a decision, rely on your intuition for guidance. Your inner voice has a lot to tell you right now – perhaps information you already know but have somehow forgotten – and it will not steer you wrong.

LIBRA: This week you are tempted to withdraw from the world and be alone with your thoughts. This may be a worthwhile temptation, especially with recent tumultuous events in a relationship. If your home can’t provide the sanctuary and privacy you crave, consider a spontaneous vacation. It doesn’t really matter if it’s nearby or faraway, a well-known destination or a strange, new locale – the important thing is that you get away from it all so that you can regain your mental, and emotional, clarity.

SCORPIO: You feel strangely serene and in control despite the tumultuous events over the past few weeks. You may be frustrated that a relationship seems to be stuck in a holding pattern, and you may make an effort to get things moving again now. This week is time to focus completely on a partnership, either professional or romantic, by addressing any deep-rooted issues or resentments with clear and honest communication.

SAGITTARIUS: Sagittarius is all about work this week, whether you like it or not. You have a lot on your plate and not much time in which to get it done. If you find yourself consistently overwhelmed at the office, it may be time to enlist the help of an assistant or an intern for some much-needed support. If career matters are taking over your life, scaling back you work obligations may be a necessary change to make in the near future so you can restore sanity to your life.

CAPRICORN: You’ve been on a creative streak for months, but this week you may find yourself hit a wall with a current project. Rather than let frustration turn into anger, it could be a good idea to put work aside for a bit and concentrate on other, most likely neglected, aspects of your life. Indulging in some romance, socializing, and relaxation will recharge your batteries and enable you to return to the task at hand with renewed enthusiasm.

AQUARIUS: This week you may get lost in quiet reflection on your deepest emotions. You are able to articulate your feelings clearly and honestly right now, making it the perfect time to clear the air or come clean with a close friend, your partner, or a family member. Venting deep-seated emotions you have been keeping buried lightens your spirit and revitalizes your passion for life. You may be pleasantly surprised by how accepting a loved one is of what you have to say.

PISCES: Take advantage of your outgoing, vivacious mood by entertaining old friends and socializing with new acquaintances this week. Everyone seems to be drawn to your magnetic and effervescent mood, so it’s a great time to host a party or gathering. You may also finally end a long-standing disagreement with a friend or colleague by simply making a compromise. This is the week to give and accept apologies, release resentments, and restore balance to your social sphere.

Margaret Santangelo is a New York City-based freelance writer and astrologer specializing in the astrology of rock and roll. She has been a contributor to Guitar World, XXL, CosmoGirl!, Seventeen and other publications over the past 15 years.