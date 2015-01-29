Session Guitar: Song Production Breakdown

Hello, gang!

Today I have a video blog for you.

Since this is the "Session Guitar" column, I thought you might be interested in seeing and hearing some of the thought process involved in a song production breakdown!

What you will be watching is a screen shot of the session files for a song called "Getting Out of My Own Way." You'll see each individual track played or programmed in creating a successful production. The song was recorded in 2012. The singer/songwriter is Jennifer Vazquez, a very talented vocalist and writer from Da Bronx, NY.

The song ultimately found its way into the movie Sleeping with the Fishes on HBO and won several awards along the way. The movie was written and directed by Nicole Gomez Fisher and stars Gina Rodriguez from Jane the Virgin.

Lesson here: You never know where your work will be heard, so always do the best you can!

I played, recorded, arranged and mixed the song entirely "in the box" using Nuendo and several choice plugins, especially the Universal Audio Powered Plugs.

Here's the production video:

There's also a second video of the actual song and video. This is where you want to go to hear the actual final mix. Check it out below:

Thanks again and enjoy the vids!

Ron Zabrocki is a session guitarist from New York, now living in Connecticut. Says Ron: "I started playing at age 6, sight reading right off the bat. That’s how I was taught, so I just thought everyone started that way. I could sight read anything within a few years, and that helped me become a session guy later in life. I took lessons from anyone I could find and had some wonderful instructors, including John Scofield, Joe Pass and Alan DeMausse. I’ve played several jingle sessions (and have written a few along the way). I’ve “ghosted” for a few people who shall remain nameless, but they get the credit and I get the money! I’ve played sessions in every style, from pop to jazz.