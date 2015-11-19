Someone Claims to Have Brought Back an Unheard Beatles Album from Another Dimension

Get this: Someone named James Richards claims to have brought back an unheard Beatles album from another dimension.

In a recent-ish blog post, Richards describes how he fell down a rabbit hole in California and made a friend who took him to another dimension. In this dimension, high school is called “upper school’ and the cover of the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album is “slightly different.”

You'd think he'd have something far more interesting to talk about after visiting another dimension. I mean, "upper school"? Who cares?

Anyway, he also says the Beatles released an extra album (in this other dimension) called Everyday Chemistry, which isn't a bad name, and which Richards has bestowed upon us below.

I don't know about you, but when I listen to this, I hear bits of George Harrison's "When We Was Fab" mixed in with Paul McCartney's "Band on the Run" mixed in with other things. But what do I know? I've only been to one dimension.