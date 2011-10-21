Terry Kath Film, 'Searching for Terry: Discovering a Guitar Legend,' Needs Support

Michelle Kath Sinclair, daughter of the late great Terry Kath, is seeking financial assistance to complete a documentary film about her father.

Terry was a guitarist and founding member of the band Chicago. His guitar skills were praised early on by Jimi Hendrix.

The clip below provides a glimpse, and there are more details at kickstarter.com.

JP Holesworth authors the Stratoblogster Guitar Blog and resides in rural Oregon, surrounded by Pinot Noir vineyards, hop plantations, medical MJ farms and extreme environMENTAL consciousness. But he loves red meat and vacuum tubes!