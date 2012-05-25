The Trials and Tribulations of the Dual Destruction Tour, Part 1

Hey everyone! Phil here from Stealing Axion for Part 1 of our tour blog!

We are on the Dual Destruction tour, co-headlining with 7 Horns 7 Eyes, heading down the west coast and up through Utah and Colorado and further north. So far it's been an exciting trip, but not without its ups and downs (but at least the downs have humor). The purpose of this blog is to keep you all updated on our thoughts on touring and any insights that we have. Thanks for checking it out!

So far we've played The Backstage in Tacoma, El Corazon in Seattle and Branx in Portland. We're having a blast playing for everyone and meeting new people. We are all used to the sporadic sleeping hours already, so finding time to sleep isn't an issue...It's finding a place to sleep. Oh, if you are planning your first tour, or you're about to go on tour for the first time, I have two words for you: Sleeping pills. They are glorious.

I've found that driving to the next spot isn't an issue in terms of entertainment either. Unless you get there right at load-in time, you'll probably have about an hour or two of brutal nothingness to consume your soul. IF you're in California, like I am as I am writing this, you will also have to deal with heat... Hot heat. Be sure to bring some gold bond for some nice ball dusting.

While on tour, be sure to follow ALL LAWS. Even laws you think won't matter to a cop, ‘cause if you're an out-of-townie, justice will be swift for even the littlest rule breaking. EXAMPLE: Waking up in Redding, California after 10 hours of sleep, what's the first thing I have to do? Pee. Yep. I get up and we are packed waaaay in the furthest possible spot in a Wal Mart lot. I walk down a 4 foot hill to some tree trunks and bushes, unzip and expose, and let loose. FOur seconds later a cop speeds up and yells to us to get out of his town. Yep. I wouldn't even think twice in my hometown about peeing out of view.

Stay tuned for more tips and laugh at our hardships we experience!