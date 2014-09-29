'20 Essential Metal Licks' DVD: Master Techniques used by Metallica, Pantera, Slayer, Dream Theater, Iron Maiden and More

Master the essential metal techniques used by artists like Metallica, Pantera, Slayer, Dream Theater, Iron Maiden and many others.

In the feature-filled 20 Essential Metal Licks Lick Pack DVD, you'll learn the essentials of metal guitar playing, such as two-note harmonies and power chords, alternate-picking and hammer-on accents, pentatonic wide-stretch leads, string-skipping arpeggios, fast alternate picking, legato arpeggios and more!

You'll also be treated to artist-specific licks, including melodies à la Metallica and Testament, Dimebag Darrell-style picking techniques and Slayer-inspired thrash!

With more than 60 minutes of instruction, you'll learn to play in the styles of:

Dimebag Darrell

John Petrucci

Metallica

Iron Maiden

Slayer

Randy Rhoads

Jake E. Lee

... and many others!

Your instructor is Metal Mike Chlasciak. A longtime contributor to Guitar World magazine with his Metal for Life instructional column, Metal Mike plays guitar for Halford and with his own band. His latest releases are The Metalworker and This Is War, which are available from metalmike.net.

This DVD is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $9.99.