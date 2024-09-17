“It actually goes up to infinity, which is what true tape flanging sounds like”: Beloved by Pat Travers and Adrian Belew, the A/DA Flanger was one of the greatest guitar effects of the ’70s

By
published

An original pedalboard classic, the A/DA Flanger was the first to sound like true tape flanging – with sounds ranging from the conventional to the esoteric

A/DA Flanger
(Image credit: Future / Chris Gill)

Of all the effects that emerged during the great stompbox explosion of the ’70s, flanger pedals were among the most coveted items. And one of the most coveted flanger pedals of this era was the A/DA Flanger, the first product developed by engineer Dave Tarnowski when his company A/DA (Analog/Digital Associates) arose from the ashes of Berkeley, California’s Seamoon Ltd.

Birthed in January 1978, the A/DA Flanger wasn’t the first flanger pedal on the market (although its Tarnowski-designed predecessor the Seamoon Studio Flanger was an early contender) but it certainly was the most advanced and sophisticated flanger pedal of the era.

