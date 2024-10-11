“I spent a whole year without being able to do anything on the guitar, which was really scary. I thought, ‘OK, maybe I’ve lost it for good’”: How Neige’s ascent from the creative abyss led to Alcest’s most ethereal and life-affirming album

By
published

The French black metal institution has always let the light in, embracing shoegaze and post-rock experimentalism. Les Chants de l’Aurore is the sound of Neige on the other side of writer’s block, answering “the magic” and finding solace in sound

Neige of Alcest headbangs whille playing a Fender Toronado onstage, in an image that is rendered in blue and black from the stagelights.
(Image credit: Gabor Toth)

For 13 lucky years, French ambient metal icon Stéphane “Neige” Paut regularly wrote otherworldly and emotionally resonant songs that enabled him to escape the often burdensome weight of daily life.

Alcest’s frontman may have started his career playing black metal, but Neige always saw slivers of light in the darkness, and over the course of six albums Alcest evolved into a more winsome group that experimented with soundtrack music, post-rock and shoegaze.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jon Wiederhorn
Jon Wiederhorn

Jon is an author, journalist, and podcaster who recently wrote and hosted the first 12-episode season of the acclaimed Backstaged: The Devil in Metal, an exclusive from Diversion Podcasts/iHeart. He is also the primary author of the popular Louder Than Hell: The Definitive Oral History of Metal and the sole author of Raising Hell: Backstage Tales From the Lives of Metal Legends. In addition, he co-wrote I'm the Man: The Story of That Guy From Anthrax (with Scott Ian), Ministry: The Lost Gospels According to Al Jourgensen (with Al Jourgensen), and My Riot: Agnostic Front, Grit, Guts & Glory (with Roger Miret). Wiederhorn has worked on staff as an associate editor for Rolling Stone, Executive Editor of Guitar Magazine, and senior writer for MTV News. His work has also appeared in Spin, Entertainment Weekly, Yahoo.com, Revolver, Inked, Loudwire.com and other publications and websites.