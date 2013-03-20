April 2013 Guitar World: Orianthi Talks New Album, Plus Jimi Hendrix, Alex Lifeson, Black Sabbath and More

The April 2013 issue of Guitar World is available now at the Guitar World Online Store!

From Santana protégé to ax handler for Michael Jackson and Alice Cooper, Orianthi has become the hot new go-to guitarist to the stars. Now she turns up the heat with her latest solo album, Heaven in This Hell. For an excerpt of our cover story, head here!

Was Jimi Hendrix spinning out of control during his final days in the studio, or on the verge of a new breakthrough? New evidence emerges on People, Hell and Angels, a new album of previously unreleased studio recordings.

On Robert Randolph Presents: The Slide Brothers, steel-guitar phenom Randolph introduces us to four undiscovered forefathers of sacred steel to bring a hidden genre out into the open.

Plus, a roundup from Winter NAMM 2013, and Alex Lifeson of Rush talks about the band's upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Jimi Hendrix - "Dolly Dagger"

Black Veil Brides - "In The End"

UFO - "Lights Out"

Grateful Dead - "Uncle John's Band"

