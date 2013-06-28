Audio Interview: Catching Up with Cauldron's Jason Decay and Ian Chains

Guardians of the good ol' classic metal sound, Toronto, Canada-based Cauldron have been going places of late.

Following the April 30 North American release of their third studio album, Tomorrow's Lost via Earache/Century Media, they toured with Diamond Head and did a headline run of their own, after which they made an appearance at Metallica's Orion Music + More fest in Detroit.

At the band's Los Angeles show last month, I sat down the vocalist/bassist Jason Decay and guitarist Ian Chains to talk touring, new album, gear, production and more. Listen to the 12-minute chat below, and visit Cauldron on Facebook.

Andrew Bansal is a writer who has been running his own website, Metal Assault, since early 2010, and has been prolific in covering the hard rock and heavy metal scene by posting interviews, news, reviews and pictures on his website — with the help of a small group of people. He briefly moved away from the Los Angeles scene and explored metal in India, but he is now back in LA continuing from where he left off.