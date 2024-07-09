“I’ve heard Jimmy Page liked my attention to detail. So do the work, kids – it pays off!” From Joe Perry to Sheryl Crow, Audley Freed has played with the greats – but nothing beats jamming with Jimmy as part of the Black Crowes

By
published

The Gov’t Mule, Joe Perry and Jakob Dylan collaborator has come a long way since starting out on a “magnetic” toy guitar

Audley Freed
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best known as the guitarist who took over lead guitar for the Black Crowes after Marc Ford, Audley Freed has been a big part of the rock guitar world since 1993, when his band Cry of Love hit paydirt with Peace Pipe.

He found himself alongside Jimmy Page on the Crowes’ Live at the Greek in 2000, and contributed a few tracks for 2002’s Lions, which is when his four-year stint ended.

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.