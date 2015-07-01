August 2015 Guitar World: B.B. King's Greatest Guitar Moments, PRS Guitars Anniversary, Frank Marino and More

The all-new August 2015 issue of Guitar World is available now!

Guitar World’s August 2015 issue pays tribute to American legend B.B. King, who influenced generations of electric blues guitarists. We also take a critical look at King’s 10 greatest guitar moments.

Then, North Carolina tech-metallers Between the Buried and Me solidify their status as one of prog-metal’s most forward-thinking groups with their new album, Coma Ecliptic.

Also, PRS Guitars celebrates its 30th anniversary as one of the leading manufacturers of U.S.-made electrics. Take an in-depth look at the shapely six-string stunner known as the S2.

Later, legendary Mahogany Rush guitarist Frank Marino sets the record straight about his mysterious career, his disdain for the music industry and how the guitar saved his life.

Finally, there's our new string roundup! Guitar World selects the best and the brightest strings to keep you in tune and playing longer.

PLUS: Tune-ups, including Megadeth in the studio, Armored Saint, Playlist with Hinder, Dear Guitar Hero with Todd Rundgren, Thy Art is Murder, and more. Soundcheck gear reviews include Bogner's Burnley, Harlow and Wessex pedals, the Vox Custom Series AC10C1 amp, Music Man StingRay Neck Through bass, the John Page Classic Ashburn electric guitar and more!

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass:

B.B. King - "Sweet Little Angel" (live)

In This Moment - "Whore"

Five Finger Death Punch - "House of the Rising Sun"

Death - "Spirit Crusher"

Ed Sheeran - "Thinking Out Loud"

The all-new August 2015 issue of Guitar World is available now at the Online Store!