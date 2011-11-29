Beatles Special: Holiday 2011 Issue of Guitar World Magazine is Available Now

The Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

The new issue is a Beatles special that offers an in-depth look at the making of every Beatles album, with insights and commentary from Beatles producer George Martin, engineer Geoff Emerick and many others. From Please Please Me to Abbey Road (Remember, it was recorded after Let It Be), you’ll get the stories behind the greatest songs from the albums and the techniques used by the Fab Four. That’s more than 40 pages of detailed history for 13 albums.

Features in this issue include:

•Dear Guitar Hero: Featuring Fleetwood Mac lead guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.

•Judas Priest: K.K. Downing’s sudden departure nearly destroyed Judas Priest. Glenn Tipton and Priest’s new guitarist, Richie Faulkner, tell how the group climbed back from the abyss.

•Soundcheck: Fender Super-Sonic 100 head, Epiphone ’61 Reissue Casino 50th Anniversary hollowbody electric guitar, Gretsch G6136STL Silver Falcon, Vox Night Train and much more!

•Tabs include "I Will" and "Something" by The Beatles, "Custard Pie" by Led Zeppelin, "Shake Me Down" by Cage The Elephant and "I'm Made of Wax, Larry, What Are You Made Of?" by A Day To Remember.

For more info or to order, head to the Guitar World Online Store.