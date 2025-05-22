Guitar Center's Memorial Day sale has landed with up to 35% off a host of guitar gear – including $419 off one of the most unique Gibson Les Pauls you'll ever see!
Update or upgrade your setup for less on Memorial Day, thanks to Guitar Center's mega sale
Memorial Day is almost here, and the deals are starting to come in thick and fast. Some of the biggest retailers have already slashed prices on thousands of electric guitars, acoustic guitars, basses, guitar amps, and other accessories as part of their Memorial Day guitar sales. In our opinion, one of the best and most varied sales comes courtesy of Guitar Center, which is offering savings up to 35% off guitar gear through May 28th. In some cases, this equates to savings of hundreds of dollars on some of the most desirable gear out there.
As is always the case, this Guitar Center Memorial Day sale offers discounts on a seriously wide range of gear. There are discounts on electric guitars from Fender and Gibson, acoustic guitars from Martin and Yamaha, and guitar amps and effects from Line 6 and EVH - and that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Guitar Center Memorial Day sale: Save up to 35%
Save some serious cash at Guitar Center. Until May 29th, you can save up to 35% on a wide range of guitar gear from big names like Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Blackstar, and more. So, whether your rig needs an upgrade or you'd just like something new, GC is where it's at this Memorial Day.
We can't cover everything here, but these are our favorite picks from our deep dive into this monumental Memorial Day guitar sale. First of all, there's a whopping $419 off the rather unique Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s in Translucent Fuchsia. This is a gorgeous single-cut that plays just as good as it looks, and is a firm favorite with all of us at Guitar World. Sticking with the Les Paul for a moment, there is also £150 off the stunning Epiphone Les Paul Custom in limited edition Silver Burst finish. This '70s throwback delivers stellar vintage tones with a serious playability and outstanding finishing.
We are also excited to inform you that we have discovered a fantastic deal on the gorgeous limited edition HSS Fender Player Strat in Blue Burst. Now with a sizable $180 discount, this humbucker-equipped Strat is fiercely versatile and a total steal at this price.
There's also a tasty $200 slashed off the Schecter C-1. Featuring the celebrated EMG 81 and 85 pickup set, this guitar is a metal monster for sure and a bargain at only $599.
