“I had a ridiculously long, complex chord and key change solo section. And who comes to mind? Steve Vai!” How Billy Morrison assembled a guitar lineup that includes John 5, Steve Stevens and Steve Vai for his triumphant comeback solo album

Inspired by a basic signal chain and the “simplest guitar album on the planet”, Billy Idol’s right-hand man feels vindicated with the unplanned success of The Morrison Project

Billy Morrison has a 15-year tenure with Billy Idol under his leather-clad belt. Across his career, the former Cult member has also become close with fellow guitarists Steve Vai, John 5 and Steven Stevens. That means, not only has he kept good company, he’s dropped some damn good tunes along the way.

However, when he released new solo record The Morrison Project, it had been nine years since his previous outing, God Shaped Hole. That’s forever in the music business – so the idea that he’d drag in over two million streams and see lead single Crack Cocaine race up the charts was a wild one.

