Biography: Asking Alexandria

English Metalcore band Asking Alexandria's origins began in Dubai, where lead guitarist Ben Bruce first developed a group around the name. After releasing one album, The Irony of Your Perfection, the group disbanded. Bruce returned to York in North Yorkshire, England. Using the name Asking Alexandria, he formed a new group with no musical or personnel ties to his former band from Dubai.

In 2008, the band began as a six-piece with synthesist Ryan Binns. Binns departed before the recording of the band's debut album, leaving Asking Alexandria a quintet. In January of 2009, bassist Joe Lancaster was replaced by Sam Bettley. Since then Asking Alexandria has included Bruce, Bettley, vocalist Danny Worsnop, rhythm guitarist Cameron Liddell and drummer James Cassells.

Recorded in spring 2009, the band's first LP, Stand Up & Scream, was released later that year on September 15. It charted at 170 on the Billboard Top 200. The band's second release was the EP Life Gone Wild, which featured a demo of the song "Breathless," and two Skid Row covers, "18 And Life," and "Youth Gone Wild." Nearly four months later, on April 5, the band released their sophomore album, Reckless & Relentless. The album sold 31,000 copies in its first week, and reached number nine on the Billboard 200.

Asking Alexandria is currently supporting Reckless & Relentless on the Vans Warped Tour which they will continue until August 14.