“Jeff would sound like Jeff no matter what you put him through. That was his test for me, too. I was 23. I was so scared, but I passed the test”: Carmen Vandenberg and Rosie Bones explain the joy and challenge of playing with the late, great Jeff Beck

In 2019, Jeff Beck broke with tradition and looked for a vocal record to complement his peerless playing, and he looked to Bones UK for collaborators. Here, Vandenberg and Bones look back on a life-changing collab

Live shots of Carmen Vandenberg and Rosie Bones of Bones UK, with Jeff Beck playing a white Strat
(Image credit: Erika Goldring/FilmMagic; R. Diamond/Getty Images)

For much of his long career, Jeff Beck dedicated himself to instrumentals, working only with occasional guest vocalists. All that changed with 2016’s Loud Hailer, when he grabbed the fledgling Bones UK for a triumphant return to song-based rock.

Asked about working with Beck, Rosie Bones doesn’t hesitate. “I can’t put into words how honoured that I am to be part of his journey and his legacy in some way. It was a small way but to be part of that in any way.”

