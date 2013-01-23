Brush Up on The Beatles' Gear and Learn Their Most Popular Songs

Need to read up -- or brush up -- on songs by the most influential rock band of all time? You've come to the right place. The Guitar World Online Store has several new and classic books about The Beatles, including tab books.

Check out these five titles:

Beatles Gear

Beatles Gear: All the Fab Four's Instruments from Stage to Studio by Andy Babiuk, Backbeat Books, $40. The official technical reference book for Beatles Rock Band, written by the official consultant to the game for technical specifications! This landmark book details exactly which guitars, drums, amplifiers and keyboards The Beatles used at the key points of their relatively brief but entirely revolutionary career.

Hal Leonard Guitar Tab Method

Hal Leonard Guitar Tab Method, $12.99. The first and only beginning guitar method of its kind! This is the guitar method students and teachers have been waiting for. Learn single notes with riffs like The Beatles' "Day Tripper" and much more. The method's unique, well-paced, and logical teaching sequence will get students playing more often -- and better.

The Beatles: Magical Mystery Tour

The Beatles: Magical Mystery Tour, Guitar Recorded Version Softcover. Now you can play this iconic album note for note with these authentic guitar transcriptions. Includes notes and tab for 11 tracks including "All You Need Is Love," "Baby You're a Rich Man," "Blue Jay Way," "Flying," "The Fool on the Hill," "Hello, Goodbye," "I Am the Walrus," "Magical Mystery Tour," "Penny Lane" and more.

The Beatles Complete SongbookThe Beatles Complete Songbook, $22.95. More than 150 of The Beatles' greatest, arranged for easy guitar. Songs include "All You Need Is Love," "Back in the U.S.S.R," "Day in the Life," "Eleanor Rigby," "Help!," "Nowhere Man," "Yesterday," "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," "Sexy Sadie," "Hey Jude," "Honey Pie," "I Am The Walrus," "I Call Your Name" and many more.The Beatles: Complete ScoresA fitting tribute to possibly the greatest pop band ever - The Beatles. This outstanding hard-cover edition features more than 1,100 pages with full scores and lyrics to all 210 titles recorded by The Beatles. Guitar and bass parts are in both standard notation and tablature. Also includes a full discography. Songs include: "All You Need Is Love," "And I Love Her," "Baby You're a Rich Man," "Back in the U.S.S.R." and "The Ballad of John and Yoko."

