“I totally respected Jaco's bass playing, but that 16th-note triplet funk thing – it just wasn't in his repertoire”: Weather Report drummer Chester Thompson on why Jaco Pastorius struggled to swing

In 1975, Jaco Pastorius replaced Alphonso Johnson in Weather Report, but for drummer Chester Thompson, playing with Jaco was “like oil and water”

It’s been more than four decades since a 24-year-old Jaco Pastorius took the music world by storm with a singular style and sound never before heard on the electric bass guitar.

Although the skinny kid with the odd name and mind-boggling technique seemed to emerge overnight, Jaco had, in fact, spent all of his late teens and early 20s developing his unique bass concept and amazing chops, playing night after night in music clubs around Florida.

