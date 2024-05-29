“I knew my pentatonic scales before I went to Berklee – and 90% of the time that’s what I’m called upon to play”: For the third time in his career, Chris Chaney has landed one of bassdom’s most coveted gigs – a slot in the re-energized AC/DC

By
( )
published

Jazz-schooled bassist Chris Chaney has now secured three career-defining gigs – first with Alanis Morissette and Jane’s Addiction, and now with AC/DC

Bassist Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction performs at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The LINQ on November 21, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I always knew I was going to spend my entire life dedicated to bass guitar,” Chris Chaney told Bass Player back in 2003. “From early on, I just knew. Maybe it has something to do with being born on Marcus Miller’s birthday.” 

For the third time in his whirlwind career, Chris Chaney has struck gold, earning one of bassdom’s most coveted gigs. This time it’s a slot replacing Cliff Williams in the revamped and re-energised AC/DC, the legendary rockers who are hitting the road with a European tour in support of 2020’s Power Up album.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Gregory Isola
Staff Writer