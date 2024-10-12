“I tried it fingerstyle, and that didn't work. As a joke, somebody said, ‘Why don't you try slap bass?’ Everyone was laughing. Then we went back and listened to it…” Chris Wolstenholme switched up his tone and technique on Muse’s The Resistance

Monstrous tones (and a massive signal chain) are just part of Chris Wolstenholme’s bass evolution with Muse

Chris Wolstenholme of Muse performs during the 2017 Lollapalooza Day One at Grant Park on August 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since forming in 1994, Muse have gone on to scour the heights of rock stardom. Fusing everything from rock, prog, indie, classical and electronica, the trio of Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard create a musical landscape that’s daring, complex, sophisticated and exciting, delivered in a way that remains accessible to us all.

Since starting out, bassist Chris Wolstenholme has taken to the stage with a host of different basses including a Warwick, a Pedulla Rapture, a Zon Sonus, a Fender Jazz and a Rickenbacker 4003. Yet Muse’s 2006 release, The Resistance, featured the biggest variety of basses he’d ever used to record an album.

Nick Wells
Nick Wells
Writer

Nick Wells was the Editor of Bass Guitar magazine from 2009 to 2011, before making strides into the world of Artist Relations with Sheldon Dingwall and Dingwall Guitars. He's also the producer of bass-centric documentaries, Walking the Changes and Beneath the Bassline, as well as Production Manager and Artist Liaison for ScottsBassLessons. In his free time, you'll find him jumping around his bedroom to Kool & The Gang while hammering the life out of his P-Bass.