The Commuters Giving Away Free Download of "As I Make My Way"

New York City-based indie rockers The Commuters will be releasing their debut album, Rescue, on April 17 via Communal Records.

In anticipation of the release, we've teamed up with the band to offer a free download of their first single, "As I Make My Way." Stream or download it via the SoundCloud widget below.

Rescue was recorded in Manhattan at guitarist Uri Djemal's Madpan Studios.

"Uri's studio was a few blocks from my apartment and he was telling me for years to come work on my songs there," said frontman/guitarist Zeeshan Zaidi on how the album came together. "One day - when I knew it was time - I just walked over with a dozen demos and we started."

For more on the band, check them out at thecommuters.com.