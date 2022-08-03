David Gilmour in his own words: “For the very palpable joy that things like Comfortably Numb and Wish You Were Here give to an audience, I never tire of them”

In these extracts from two major interviews, David Gilmour looks back on his long career – with Pink Floyd and as a solo artist. He speaks about the formative influences that shaped him as a guitarist, and all that followed...

Joining Floyd in 1968 as their former leader Syd Barrett was losing control of the band and his sanity. The landmark albums and songs that defined Pink Floyd. The bizarre ‘lost’ album Household Objects (recorded with – you guessed it – household objects!). The Final Cut - the last album the band made with founding member Roger Waters.

The reunion with Waters for the Live 8 concert in 2005. The solo records and session work that sustained the guitarist outside of Floyd. The thrill of playing guitar with a Beatle. And the satisfaction that comes from Floyd’s mighty legacy...

Guitar heroes

“I’m a real jack of all trades. I’m completely the anti-purist. I was never going to dedicate my life to being B.B. King. My influences were Pete Seeger, Lead Belly, Bob Dylan, Hank Marvin, all the blues guys and everything. It was all a complete hotchpotch, a mass of different styles and influences. I saw no reason why all these influences could not co-habit – and I still don’t!

“Bill Haley’s Rock Around The Clock was a pivotal moment for me. And that was superseded in what seemed like months by Jailhouse Rock by Elvis Presley, also pivotal. The Beatles were pivotal. Jimi Hendrix was a pivotal moment. Pete Seeger was a pivotal moment when I was young. I learnt guitar from him. Too many to name.”

The early Floyd with Syd Barrett

“Syd would gradually phase out of live performance, and stick around and write songs for us. He obviously wasn’t up to playing live very much, so they asked me to join, and for him to be the Brian Wilson backroom boy figure.

“It could have felt very uncomfortable, but it didn’t really. After five gigs, it obviously wasn’t working. We went off to do the gig in Southampton and didn’t bother picking him up. It’s a well trotted-out story. We certainly didn’t know those would be the last gigs we played together. I don’t think we were ever in the studio at the same time.

“I worked on one or two of the tracks that were already recorded. All five of us are certainly on [1968 song] Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun. We didn’t record whole new tracks until after he’d left.”

Adventures in sound

“The music was exploratory, and it was exciting to explore. But that, to me now, looks like a process – a process to find out what you do and don’t like. And when you get older – necessarily, it seems to me – you find what you do like, and that maybe narrows your vision down a little bit. And in those early days, while it was exciting, there was an awful lot of it that was embarrassing and you go: ‘Oh, God, what are we going to do now?’”

Jamming

“We would have a template of what we were playing live. Someone would count in or start playing, and you’d know what the title was, and you’d have a rough template and then you’d just fly off on any tack you liked, and the music would build up and fly away and wander off in another direction. And some of those directions were dead-ends and some were exciting.”

The ascent of Pink Floyd

“If I watch [1972 concert movie] Live At Pompeii, I cringe. But mostly I can see how great it all is, and it’s all sitting there in its memory box mostly happily. I’m very good at forgetting all the bad sh*t anyway. The great moments are legion.

“I have thousands of snapshot memories that are great. Meddle was a great moment for us. It showed the way forth and it was successful. Dark Side Of The Moon obviously was the breakthrough moment and was terrific, and we suddenly moved up from the medium-time to the mega-time.”

Road-testing The Dark Side Of The Moon

“That’s slightly a myth. Dark Side was fashioned out on the road, because we started playing and honing it, but it wasn’t that common. Things like Echoes we had done live, and later, with the Animals stuff, we had done the two tracks on the ’74 tour.

“They were part of the oeuvre before being unleashed officially, but Dark Side Of The Moon was the one where that belief comes from – and it did help make it better, as we were pretty well conversant with the music. We would jam with something, use it or throw it away. By the time we got into a studio, we knew what we were going to do and we worked on it until it was right.”

Household Objects

“We spent an awful lot of hours of wasted studio time faffing around [with that aborted project]. I remember spending an inordinately long time stretching rubber bands across matchboxes to get a bass sound – which just ended up sounding like a bass guitar! But we salvaged a little bit.

“The main drone at the beginning of Wish You Were Here [on the album’s opening track Shine On You Crazy Diamond] was made with wine glasses which we recorded on 16-track, with a glass on each track at a semitone interval, so we could do chords and play it like a keyboard. It was a hugely difficult sampling system.”

The joy of Comfortably Numb

“For the very palpable joy that things like Comfortably Numb and Wish You Were Here give to an audience, I never tire of them. I suppose playing that same old thing again can be seen as being tedious, but really I’m always happy to do the ones people love.”

The Final Cut

“I was just trying to get through [that album]. It wasn’t pleasant at all. If it was that unpleasant but the results had been worth it, then I might think about it in a different way. I wouldn’t, actually. There are a couple of reasonable tracks, at best. The Fletcher Memorial Home, The Gunner’s Dream and the title track are the three reasonable tracks on that. The rest of The Final Cut is dross.”

The solo albums

“The first one was just a quick blast [titled simply David Gilmour, and released in 1978, it was recorded with bassist Rick Wills and drummer Willie Wilson, both ex-members of Gilmour’s pre-Floyd band Jokers Wild]. We congregated down in the south of France, knocked out a few jams. It was really off the top of our heads, it was fun – comparatively, compared to Pink Floyd.

“About Face in 1984 was at a time when we knew Roger wasn’t going to be part of anything we did, but before he’d officially left. He had us trapped in limbo. I was putting my toe in the water. Then he left and I was unencumbered and carried on doing Pink Floyd. There didn’t seem to be any reason to do a solo project.”

The session player

“I did a lot of things. I was bored – and flattered to be asked. Some of the things I don’t have a lot of affection for, and some I’ve never even heard. With Grace Jones, I’m on one version of Slave To The Rhythm, but I can’t really hear myself on it. I can become a perfectionist when I’m with Pink Floyd, but going in, doing a guitar solo and then leaving is great.”

Performing with a Beatle

“I’m a kid, really. You get into Studio Two at Abbey Road, you’re sitting there with Paul McCartney and your guitar is plugged in. You think that’s an ordinary day’s work, but of course it isn’t – it’s magical! Managing to persuade him to sing I Saw Her Standing There at the Cavern, with me doing the John Lennon parts, was absolutely fantastic.”

Pink Floyd’s reunion at Live 8

“I thoroughly enjoyed it, though we had a few days of very tense rehearsals. We hadn’t spoken to each other for years. Roger wanted to do Money – which we all did, actually – and Another Brick In The Wall and In The Flesh.

“In the end I thought, actually, we’re Pink Floyd and he’s our guest, and he can just do what we tell him to do or f*ck off. [But the show] was magical. We were relaxed and we enjoyed it. We did a run-through of the set the night before to no audience in the park and that was terrific, and helped us feel relaxed and confident. It went very well.”

Stadium rock

“I don’t see the need for that sort of adulation on that scale. Also the strange thing about stadiums is you have no way of telling if it’s going well. It’s a crowd – in the singular. You can’t really retain them as individuals.

“The power and energy of their ‘love’, so to speak, is a wonderful drug to boost your ego to the point where it’s overinflated. If anyone else in any other pop group wants to go and do that, that’s great. But I’ve forged a career that suits me pretty well. I’ve had reasonable commercial success and reasonable artistic satisfaction.”

Modern music

“I don’t listen to much new music. When I have the radio on it all sounds dreadfully formularised to me, but I’m not its audience. Obviously there are whole layers of music away from what we get on the radio and telly. It’s like that thing they say about rats: ‘You’re never more than six feet away from a rat in London’; you’re probably never more than a hundred yards from someone doing a great gig somewhere, but I’m just not aware of it. If a new Pink Floyd came along now I wouldn’t know it had happened.”

Legacy

“Obviously I accept there are people who want to go and see and hear this legend that was Pink Floyd, but I’m afraid that’s not my responsibility. Been there, done that. To me it’s just two words that tie together the work that four people did together. It’s just a pop group.

“I don’t need it. I don’t need to go there. I’m not being coy or difficult, I just think that at my age I should do whatever I really want to do in life. But I’m thrilled that each new generation that comes along seems to latch on to us, and we get a fresh bunch of followers and listeners as the years tick by. Though I don’t quite know what’s made it work for us that way when it doesn’t for quite a lot of other people.”

Why Pink Floyd’s music still matters

“Quality. Universal themes. I can understand it. It’s good stuff. People listen to Neil Young and Joni Mitchell the same way. We’re in a fine, select group – it’s great for every new generation to investigate. I’m happy to be considered part of it.

“Our music has depth, and attempts philosophical thought and meaning with discussions of infinity, eternity and mortality. There is a line which people cross that turns it into some magical, mystical realm, for which I don’t claim responsibility – and don’t hold any great truck with.”

Life after Pink Floyd

“I’ve had a life in Pink Floyd for a lot of years, and those years in what is now considered to be our heyday were ninety-five per cent musically fulfilling and joyous and full of fun and laughter. And I certainly don’t want to let the other five per cent colour my view of what was a long and fantastic time together. I’m all for Roger doing whatever he wants to do and enjoying himself and getting the joy he must have had out of those Wall shows.

“I’m at peace with all of these things. But I absolutely don’t want to go back. I don’t want to go and play stadiums... under the [group] banner. I’m free to do exactly what I want to do and how I want to do it. I don’t know if it’s as good as Pink Floyd or worse than Pink Floyd or better than Pink Floyd. I don’t give a sh*t. It’s what I want to do and it’s what I will do.”

The last word...

“I’ve had a great career. I can do it when I want to and then lay off and do all the other things that make up a life. I’ve done the relentless... everything-ing – which is what you have to do to fight your way through and create a career of the sort we had. I don’t need or want it any more. It’s fine. No regrets. Nothing – almost nothing – but great memories. I’ve done it. And I’m happy with it.”