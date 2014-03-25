Dear Guitar Hero: Submit Your Questions for George Thorogood!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy — you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, we're giving you the chance to ask blues rocker George Thorogood anything you want!

Just email your questions to dearguitarhero@guitarworld.com and put "George Thorogood" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the email body, so you can get credited in the magazine, and impress and annoy your jealous friends!

Watch Thorogood's live performance of his epic drinking song, "One Boubon, One Scotch, One Beer":

And here's the video for his classic track "Bad to the Bone":

More about Thorogood:

George Thorogood & The Destroyers will be kicking off their 40th anniversary with a 2014 national U.S. and Canadian tour starting February 27. The first leg of the tour will take off in the U.S. from February 27-March 22, then hit Canada from April 30-May 24, and then back to the U.S. for dates from June 19-July 20.

Additional shows will be announced for the duration of the celebratory year. Touring in relation to their Universal Music Enterprises George Thorogood & The Destroyers ICON album and Eagle Rock Entertainment’s live DVD titled Live At Montreux, Thorogood and his band will give audiences the opportunity to hear their greatest hits live such as “Bad To The Bone,” “I Drink Alone,” “Who Do You Love,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” and many more.

Says fellow guitar legend Slash, “George Thorogood’s genuine style and attitude continue to inspire me as he and The Destroyers rock on into their 40th year. He has been a hero of mine since I first heard his music in the 70’s, and is one of the baddest rock ‘n’ roll songwriters/electric slide guitar players ever.”

Echoes Steve Miller, “For 40 years, I’ve had the privilege and pleasure of sharing the stage with George many times, and what started as admiration has grown into a deep love and respect for the man, his music, his band, and his spirit. He is truly an original.”

George Thorogood and his longtime band The Destroyers – whose current lineup includes: Jeff Simon (drums, percussion), Bill Blough (bass guitar), Jim Suhler (rhythm guitar) and Buddy Leach (saxophone), have released 16 studio albums, with two Platinum albums and six Gold albums. Taking the stage for the first time on December 1, 1973, the band has established themselves as a mega successful powerhouse rock group with bar roots, unchained attitude, and a love of its country and blues history.

The ICON album includes the following songs: “Bad To The Bone,” “I Drink Alone,” “Willie And The Hand Jive,” “Gear Jammer,” “If You Don’t Start Drinkin’ (I’m Gonna Leave),” “Who Do You Love? (Live),” “Treat Her Right,” “I’m A Steady Rollin’ Man,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer (Live),” “Get A Haircut” and “Do The Do.”

