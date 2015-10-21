December 2015 Guitar World: David Gilmour Flies Solo, Van Halen Rising, Shinedown and More

The all-new December 2015 issue of Guitar World is available now!

Guitar World’s December 2015 issue features rock and roll royalty. We are celebrating the return of a king! Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour is flying solo. His adventurous new album, Rattle That Lock, is quite different from anything Gilmour has done before, both as a solo artist and with Pink Floyd. The mood is surprisingly upbeat on several songs and the lyrical content is quite mature. Read more on David’s return and what he has planned next in our interview.

Despite being a perennial punching bag for hard rock purists, the members of Shinedown have their heads on straight and are right on track to enjoy another successful year as their fifth album, Threat to Survival, burns up the charts. While guitarist Zach Myers sums it up perfectly: “We’ve been a faceless radio band for so long, but you know what, we’ve sold eight million records.”

Don’t miss out on Van Halen Rising! We have an exclusive excerpt from Van Halen Rising by Greg Renoff, the historian documents how the young band suddenly found itself being plucked out of Hollywood obscurity by Kiss bassist Gene Simmons.

Sound Check:

Peavey Classic 20 MH

Electro-Harmonix Super Pulsar

PRS S2 Vela

Carvin Amplifiers AG200 Acoustic Guitar Amp

Cort MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature

Boss RV-6 Reverb

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass:

• “I’m a King Bee” by Frank Marino & Mahogany Rush

• “Throne” by Bring Me the Horizon

• “A Horse with No Name” by America

• “2 Minutes to Midnight” by Iron Maiden

The all-new December 2015 issue of Guitar World is available now at the Guitar World Online Store!