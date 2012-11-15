Dee Snider to be Honored at Revolver/Guitar World Rock & Roll Roast on January 24

Guitar World and Revolver magazines have teamed up with MusiCares and AXS TV to bring you the first-ever televised Rock & Roll Roast.

The Revolver/Guitar World Rock & Roll Roast will take place Thursday night, January 24, 2013, at The Grove in Anaheim, California, on the opening night of Winter NAMM weekend.

Last year, former Ozzy axeman Zakk Wylde of Black Label Society was in the hot seat (Check out our highlight video, below, from last year's event).

This year's victim is none other than Dee Snider of Twisted Sister — rock and roll singer, published author, star of stage and screen and free-speech crusader. At some point during the night, will Snider jump up and scream that he's "not gonna take it"? Be there to find out!

Judging from last year's successful and hilarious roast, the night promises to be full of comedy, calamity, charity and chaos and shouldn’t be missed. A portion of the proceeds go to a great cause, MusiCares. Wylde had so much fun last year that he'll be back on January 24 as part of the celebrity dais. Joining him will be Scott Ian, Jim Norton, Brian Posehn and Jim Florentine — all of whom are making return appearances — plus wrestler Mick Foley and guitarist Lita Ford.

The night also will feature pre-filmed video salutes from Alice Cooper, Sebastian Bach, Lemmy Kilmister, Steel Panther and more!

For more information and to reserve your seat or table for the roast, visit the Rock & Roll Roast's official website, rockandrollroast.com.

A Few Pertinent Factoids:Revolver/Guitar World Rock & Roll Roast of Dee Snider ... Thursday, January 24, 2013 ... The Grove in Anaheim, California ... www.rockandrollroast.com

Check out some highlights from the 2012 Guitar World Rock & Roll Roast of Zakk Wylde: