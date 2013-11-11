Devin Townsend Project Premiere "Kingdom" Video from 'The Retinal Circus' DVD

The Devin Townsend Project have premiered a new video for "Kingdom." The track is from the band's expansive new CD/DVD set, The Retinal Circus.
The Retinal Circus, which was filmed at London's historic Roundhouse, is a three-hour-plus performance that spans Townsend's entire career. It features a full choir and theatrical cast, plus all-new visual and aural enhancements.
To oredr The Retinal Circus, visit iTunes for a digital copy or CM Distro for a variety of physical formats.
