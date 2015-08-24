Discover the History of the American Guitar, 1833 to the Present

First published in 2001 and now updated and expanded, Tony Bacon's History of the American Guitar (Backbeat Books) begins in New York City in the 1830s with the arrival of Christian Martin, from Germany, to set up the Martin company.

From that historic moment, the book takes readers on a fascinating and comprehensive visual tour of U.S. guitar history.

More than 75 brand names are represented, with more than 300 guitars photographed in stunning detail, including Bigsby, Danelectro, D'Angelico, D'Aquisto, Ditson, Dobro, Dyer, Epiphone, Fender, Gibson, Gretsch, James Trussart, Kay, Maccaferri, Martin, Micro-Frets, Mosrite, Oahu, Ovation, Regal, Rickenbacker, Stella, Stromberg, Suhr, Taylor, Vega, Washburn, Wilkanowski and many more.

The interrelated stories of the guitar, mandolin, and banjo are mixed seamlessly with the history of the diverse American music that grew and prospered with these instruments, from country to blues, from jazz to rock. The bulk of the instruments illustrated were part of the celebrated collection of Scott Chinery, photographed before Chinery's untimely death and the subsequent break-up of his unique collection.

The book presents every important episode in the story of the American luthier's art and is an unparalleled resource for every musician, collector, and music fan.

