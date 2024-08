Here is all the audio for Total Guitar 388, available to download or stream and use on your phone/computer/tablet.

NB: All audio files, except those for Classic Track and Open-mic Songbook, are available to download. For copyright reasons, Classic Track and Open-mic Songbook are only available for streaming.

You can stream/download them individually below or download all the files here.

Pickup Music: Love Machina

Pickup Music: Love Machina

Riff of the Month: Jerry Cantrell – Vilified

Riff of the Month: Jerry Cantrell – Vilified

Guitar Tricks: Intro to Blues

Guitar Tricks: Intro to Blues

Play Like Bowie's Guitarists

Play Like Carmen Vandenberg

Classic Track: AC/DC – Thunderstruck

Open-mic Songbook: Ben E. King – Stand By Me